Firkser (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Chargers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Firkser hasn't played since Week 5 against the Buccaneers, as he's fallen down the team's positional depth chart. He'll work to earn a chance to suit up Thursday against the Panthers.
