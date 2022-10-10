Firkser caught his only target for 11 yards during Sunday's 21-15 defeat against Tampa Bay.
With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) sidelined, Firkser played a season-high 14 offensive snaps and caught his third pass of the season. Parker Hesse operated as the team's top tight end in Pitts' absence, securing one catch for nine yards across 38 offensive snaps. Both tight ends figure to garner similar roles against San Francisco in Week 6 if Pitts remains out.
