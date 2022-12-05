Firkser hauled in both of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 19-16 defeat against the Steelers.

Firkser played just 17 offensive snaps, which was significantly fewer than Parker Hesse (34) and MyCole Pruitt (27), but the former finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Drake London. As expected, with Kyle Pitts (knee) sidelined, Hesse continues to operate as the No. 1 tight end but is mostly relegated to blocking duties, while Pruitt and Firkser have seen more work in the passing game. However, all of Atlanta's pass-catching options remain risky plays as long as Marcus Mariota is the primary signal caller.