Ebiketie finished 2023 with 25 tackles, 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defense in 17 appearances.

A 2022 second-round pick, Ebiketie appeared in one more game than his rookie season but played 130 fewer defensive snaps. This may have been by design, as the Falcons loaded up on pass rushers last offseason to ensure Ebiketie was fresh when he was on the field. Despite the reduced playing time, Ebiketie posted 3.5 more sacks than last year and proved to be a disruptor, forcing two forced fumbles for a second straight season. Bud Dupree may sign elsewhere this offseason, which would open up more snaps for Ebiketie in 2024, but the Falcons would presumably bring in someone to replace Dupree if that's the case.