Ebiketie (forearm) was not listed on the Falcons' injury report Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Ebiketie missed his first game of the season Week 12 after he went out with a forearm injury in the previous contest versus Washington. The rookie second-round pick is now ready to return coming off Atlanta's bye week. Ebiketie recorded 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two passes defended while playing all but seven of his 421 snaps on defense over the first 12 games of the season, and he slot back into a rotational role Sunday versus New Orleans.