Ebiketie recorded one sack during Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets.

Ebiketie has recorded a sack in back-to-back games following Atlanta's Week 11 bye. He has at least one sack in five of his last seven appearances after not recording one through the first five weeks of the season. Ebiketie's snap count hasn't increased during this strong stretch, but he is seeing more pass-rushing opportunities with Grady Jarrett (knee) sidelined.