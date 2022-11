Ebiketie has left Sunday's game against Washington with an arm injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ebiketie came into Sunday questionable with an arm injury, but it's not clear if this is related. The absence of the starting outside linebacker will certainly be a blow to the Falcons' defense. While he is out, Adetokunbo Ogundeji will be a candidate for extra snaps.