Ebiketie recorded two tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Ebiketie, a 2022 second-round pick, recorded 30 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games as a rookie. He got off to a slow start this year and is frankly playing fewer snaps, but that all changed against the Commanders. The Falcons pass rush is one of the worst in the NFL, but if Ebiketie can make his presence felt more often, he should quickly carve out more snaps and could emerge as an IDP option later in the season.