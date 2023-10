Ebiketie logged two tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Atlanta's 28-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Ebiketie was only one of two Atlanta defenders to tally a sack, something the 24-year-old has now done twice in the past three weeks. Ebiketie's 2.5 sacks already match his season total from a year ago, and he'll look to add to those numbers this week versus the Vikings.