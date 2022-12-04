site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Arnold Ebiketie: Out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Ebiketie (forearm) is inactive Sunday against the Steelers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Ebiketie left Week 12 against Washington early with the injury, and he'll now miss Week 13. In his absence, DeAngelo Malone and Quinton Bell are candidates to see increased opportunities.
