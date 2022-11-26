Ebiketie (arm) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ebiketie suffered the injury during Atlanta's Week 11 matchup against the Bears, though he managed to play his usual allotment of around half the team's defensive snaps. He logged three limited practices leading up to Sunday's matchup against Washington, providing at least some hope that he'll be available to play. In 11 games this season, Ebiketie has posted 26 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two passes defended.