Ebiketie tallied five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-21 Week 9 win over the Cowboys.
Ebiketie added a pair of additional quarterback hits to his first sack of the season, a first-quarter takedown of Dak Prescott. The linebacker logged 67 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps in the contest -- his highest mark of the campaign. Ebiketie has played over half of the Falcons' defensive snaps in three of his past four games after doing so only once through the season's first five weeks.
