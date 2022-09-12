Ebiketie recorded one solo tackle and one sack during Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Saints.

Ebiketie was drafted by the Falcons in the second round of the 2022 Draft and projects to be a solid pass rusher at the NFL level. The rookie played 26 defensive snaps in his NFL debut, but he only hit the box score during one drive in the second quarter. Ebiketie recorded his first NFL tackle on Alvin Kamara during a second-down play, and his sack came a few plays later on a third-and-seven, which forced a New Orleans punt. The Penn State product is expected to be brought along slowly, but it'll be hard to keep him off the field if he continues to make plays.