The Falcons selected Ebiketie in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 38th overall.

Ebiketie (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) was a highly productive edge disruptor at Temple and Penn State, producing 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 12 games for the Nittany Lions last year after posting four sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in six games for Temple the year prior. Ebiketie might not have the long speed of some of the edge rushers selected before him, but he has good reach (34 and 1/8-inch arms) and excellent burst (38-inch vertical jump, 128-inch broad jump). Ebiketie could establish himself as one of Atlanta's best defenders in short order.