Ebiketie is active for Sunday's game against Washington, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ebiketie was deemed questionable due to an arm injury he suffered during Atlanta's Week 11 win over Chicago. However, despite being limited at all three practices during Week 12 prep, the rookie second-round pick will be available for Sunday's matchup. Over his last two games, Ebiketie has totaled nine tackles and 1.5 sacks across 69 defensive snaps.