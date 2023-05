Aune was signed by the Falcons on Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Aune went undrafted out of North Texas, where he threw for 3,547 yards and 33 touchdowns in his senior season. He is a former Yankees prospect who was drafted out of high school in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft, then ultimately ended up at North Texas to attend college and play football upon his release from the club. Now 29 years old, Aune will try to earn an NFL roster spot.