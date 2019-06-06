Falcons' Austin Hooper: Absent from practice
Hooper is not present at Thursday's practice, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hooper is nursing an ankle injury, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. It's not clear if the tight end will be available for mandatory minicamp June 11 through June 13. If not, a combination of Luke Stocker, Logan Paulsen and Eric Saubert will have to fill in with the first-team offense.
