Hooper increased his catch total from 19 during his rookie campaign to 49 in his sophomore season, but head coach Dan Quinn still sees substantial room for growth in the young tight end's game. "I'm really looking forward to where Austin Hooper is going to go," Quinn said this week at the NFL owners meeting, "In the run game, he can get better... (but) he's a really committed football guy. I think there will be a big jump." It is probable that improving as a blocker would help Hooper increase his snap count from last season (on the field for 76.6 percent of Atlanta's offensive plays ), but more consistent production as a receiver would also bolster the likelihood of him being a part of the Falcons' long-term plans. Hooper enjoyed a promising first half of the season in 2017, averaging nine fantasy points per game in PPR scoring through Week 10 before flatlining over the second half of the season with 3.2 fantasy points per game.