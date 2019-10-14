Falcons' Austin Hooper: Amazing 2019 campaign continues
Hooper corralled all eight of his targets, logging 117 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-33 loss to Arizona.
As far as the tight end position goes, it's hard to beat Hooper's immense workload of 8.3 targets per game. What's even better is that Hooper is converting those opportunities into decisive fantasy performances, with six-plus catches and 55 yards in every game but one so far this season, as well as three touchdown catches over the past four weeks. He was able to dissect a Cardinals defense that entered Sunday allowing an NFL-high 461 receiving yards and six touchdowns to the position, and in Week 7 he will face a Rams defense against which George Kittle was capable of amassing eight receptions for 103 yards Sunday.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Busy again in Week 5 defeat•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Monstrous 2019 production persists•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Comes through with two-TD outing•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Notches four catches in win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Leads team in receiving•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Quiet night against Dolphins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...