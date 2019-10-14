Falcons' Austin Hooper: Amazing 2019 campaign continues

Hooper corralled all eight of his targets, logging 117 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-33 loss to Arizona.

As far as the tight end position goes, it's hard to beat Hooper's immense workload of 8.3 targets per game. What's even better is that Hooper is converting those opportunities into decisive fantasy performances, with six-plus catches and 55 yards in every game but one so far this season, as well as three touchdown catches over the past four weeks. He was able to dissect a Cardinals defense that entered Sunday allowing an NFL-high 461 receiving yards and six touchdowns to the position, and in Week 7 he will face a Rams defense against which George Kittle was capable of amassing eight receptions for 103 yards Sunday.