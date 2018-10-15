Falcons' Austin Hooper: Amidst greatest stretch of young career
Hooper corralled nine of his 10 targets, while accounting for 71 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-29 win against Tampa Bay.
The third-year tight end had exceeded six receptions in a game once in his career entering Week 5, but he's now pieced together back-to-back performances with nine receptions and 70-plus receiving yards against the Steelers and Buccaneers. With all the weapons to account for in the Falcons passing attack, Hooper is benefiting from single coverage situations and putting up monstrous numbers in the process, hauling in a highly-efficient 18 of 22 targets for 148 yards over Atlanta's past two games. Week 7 brings a Monday Night matchup with the Giants, and a defense that has thus far succeeded in containing opposing tight ends, allowing the ninth-fewest receptions (23) and only one touchdown to the position in six games this season.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Huge outing in Week 5•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Quiet in Week 4 Loss•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Held under 25 yards receiving•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores first touchdown of 2018•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Puts in full session•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...