Hooper corralled nine of his 10 targets, while accounting for 71 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-29 win against Tampa Bay.

The third-year tight end had exceeded six receptions in a game once in his career entering Week 5, but he's now pieced together back-to-back performances with nine receptions and 70-plus receiving yards against the Steelers and Buccaneers. With all the weapons to account for in the Falcons passing attack, Hooper is benefiting from single coverage situations and putting up monstrous numbers in the process, hauling in a highly-efficient 18 of 22 targets for 148 yards over Atlanta's past two games. Week 7 brings a Monday Night matchup with the Giants, and a defense that has thus far succeeded in containing opposing tight ends, allowing the ninth-fewest receptions (23) and only one touchdown to the position in six games this season.