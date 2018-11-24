Falcons' Austin Hooper: Another high-volume workload
Hooper caught all five of his targets for 31 yards during Thursday's 31-17 loss to the Saints.
Hooper has been a high-volume target within the Falcons passing attack, helping him develop into a back-end TE1 option in his third year out of Stanford. He's garnered 6.2 targets per game this season (compared to a previous career-best of 4.1 targets per game in 2017), and remains just 50 receiving yards short of a personal record (526). A Week 13 matchup against Baltimore is less than optimal, facing a defense that's allowed three tight end touchdowns all season -- Hooper has a score in three of four double-digit PPR outings in 2018, and a touchdown in all three of his double-digit performances in standard formats.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Contained by Dallas defense•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches 10 balls, TD in Week 10•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Second straight three-catch performance•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Cools off following explosive two-game streak•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Extra offseason work paying off•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Amidst greatest stretch of young career•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12