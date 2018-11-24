Hooper caught all five of his targets for 31 yards during Thursday's 31-17 loss to the Saints.

Hooper has been a high-volume target within the Falcons passing attack, helping him develop into a back-end TE1 option in his third year out of Stanford. He's garnered 6.2 targets per game this season (compared to a previous career-best of 4.1 targets per game in 2017), and remains just 50 receiving yards short of a personal record (526). A Week 13 matchup against Baltimore is less than optimal, facing a defense that's allowed three tight end touchdowns all season -- Hooper has a score in three of four double-digit PPR outings in 2018, and a touchdown in all three of his double-digit performances in standard formats.