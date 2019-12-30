Falcons' Austin Hooper: Back-to-back seven-catch outings

Hooper caught seven of nine targets for 45 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-22 overtime win against Tampa Bay.

Though his yardage output was well below his pre-existing season average of 61.8 receiving yards per game, Hooper collected seven catches for a second consecutive outing during Sunday's finale. The 25-year-old tight end found himself in firm competition for a second consecutive Pro Bowl bid through 10 weeks of the 2019 campaign, but a knee issue subsequently sidelined him for three games, and his production during his first two games back from the injury amounted to just five catches for 52 yards. Hooper rebounded over the final two weeks of the year, however, providing him with additional leverage as he transitions into his first opportunity at free agency during the 2020 offseason.