Hooper snared four of six targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Jets.

The 23-year-old got into the end zone for the first time since the opener, notching the Falcons' first score of the day with a one-yard touchdown grab at the 5:03 mark of the first quarter. With the exception of a one-catch, six-yard effort in Week 7 against the Patriots, Hooper's production and opportunities have somewhat evened out over the last month. He posted a combined 16 receptions (on 22 targets) for 145 yards and Sunday's touchdown in Weeks 5, 6 and 9, offering fantasy owners some hope that he's starting to carve out a consistent niche in offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's offense. He'll look to build in Sunday's effort against the Panthers in Week 9.