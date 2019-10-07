Falcons' Austin Hooper: Busy again in Week 5 defeat

Hooper tied Calvin Ridley for a team-high nine targets, catching six for 56 receiving yards during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans.

The fourth-year tight end is benefiting from an immense workload, garnering a gargantuan 42 targets through the first five weeks of play. That kind of target share would make a player fantasy relevant in nearly any offense, but it makes Hooper a borderline elite fantasy tight end as he is working within an Atlanta passing attack that has racked up 300-plus yards in six straight games dating back to last season. In Week 6, Hooper will face off against a Cardinals defense that was torched by tight ends through its first four appearances of the year, giving up an NFL-high 32 catches and 431 yards to the position.