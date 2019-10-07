Falcons' Austin Hooper: Busy again in Week 5 defeat
Hooper tied Calvin Ridley for a team-high nine targets, catching six for 56 receiving yards during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans.
The fourth-year tight end is benefiting from an immense workload, garnering a gargantuan 42 targets through the first five weeks of play. That kind of target share would make a player fantasy relevant in nearly any offense, but it makes Hooper a borderline elite fantasy tight end as he is working within an Atlanta passing attack that has racked up 300-plus yards in six straight games dating back to last season. In Week 6, Hooper will face off against a Cardinals defense that was torched by tight ends through its first four appearances of the year, giving up an NFL-high 32 catches and 431 yards to the position.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Monstrous 2019 production persists•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Comes through with two-TD outing•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Notches four catches in win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Leads team in receiving•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Quiet night against Dolphins•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Deemed healthy for camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...