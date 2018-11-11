Hooper caught 10 of 11 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Browns.

Hooper did his damage on checkdowns, with none of his catches going for longer than 10 yards. The tight end's three-yard touchdown on fourth down gave his team a glimmer of hope, cutting the deficit to 28-16 in the fourth quarter. Hooper's come on after a slow start, topping 40 receiving yards in each of the past five games after coming up short of 25 in three of the first four weeks. You could do much worse at tight end in Week 11 than Hooper against the Cowboys.