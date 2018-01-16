Hooper caught one ball for three yards in a 15-10 playoff loss to the Eagles.

The Falcons never expected Hooper to live up to the likes of Tony Gonzalez, but it's hard to say that he's lived up to expectations in two years in the league. He did see a sizable increase in both targets and yards, as he finished the year with 49 receptions for 526 yards, but he was again held to only three touchdowns. Some of that is due to the fact that the Falcons have a number of offensive weapons, but fantasy owners likely hoped for more this year. Hopefully he continues to see more work and can find the end zone more frequently in 2018.