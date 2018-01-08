Hooper caught three balls on five targets for 15 yards in Saturday's playoff win over the Rams.

Hooper has had between two and three receptions in each of his last seven games, so you know what to expect from him. He hasn't caught a touchdown pass in any of those last seven games either, so temper your expectations in the Divisional Round against the Eagles.

