Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches three passes in playoff win
Hooper caught three balls on five targets for 15 yards in Saturday's playoff win over the Rams.
Hooper has had between two and three receptions in each of his last seven games, so you know what to expect from him. He hasn't caught a touchdown pass in any of those last seven games either, so temper your expectations in the Divisional Round against the Eagles.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Hauls in two passes in win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Pair of catches in Week 14 win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches three balls in loss•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Three catches in Week 12 win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Quiet day in loss•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...