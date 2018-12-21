Falcons' Austin Hooper: Cleared to play again
Hooper (knee/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Carolina, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Hooper played through the same pair of injuries in last week's 4-14 win over the Cardinals, finishing with season-low marks for snaps (34), snap share (51 percent) and targets (one). Another week of limited practice participation creates some concern about the extent of his role, though the lack of involvement last week was partially a product of the Falcons winning in a blowout. The team will probably need more from its passing game after halftime this week, and there's some chance target-hogging Julio Jones (questionable- hip) will be absent or limited.
