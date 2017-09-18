Play

One week after averaging 64 yards per reception, Hooper only managed two receptions for seven yards against the Packers, but the Falcons walked away with the win.

Despite his Week 1 stat line, Hooper appears to be more of a red-zone threat than a huge yardage guy. He almost scored against the Packers, but a less-than-perfect pass gave the defense time to take Hooper down short of the goal line. The Falcons play in a dome for the next three weeks, which bodes well for their offense, so don't be surprised if Hooper sees some more red zone looks in the near future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories