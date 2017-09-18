One week after averaging 64 yards per reception, Hooper only managed two receptions for seven yards against the Packers, but the Falcons walked away with the win.

Despite his Week 1 stat line, Hooper appears to be more of a red-zone threat than a huge yardage guy. He almost scored against the Packers, but a less-than-perfect pass gave the defense time to take Hooper down short of the goal line. The Falcons play in a dome for the next three weeks, which bodes well for their offense, so don't be surprised if Hooper sees some more red zone looks in the near future.