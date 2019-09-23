Falcons' Austin Hooper: Comes through with two-TD outing
Hooper caught six of seven targets for a total of 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Indianapolis.
Through the first two weeks of the 2019 campaign, Hooper had shown that his Pro Bowl nomination of last year was no fluke by compiling 13 receptions for 111 yards on 15 targets. What had eluded him prior to Sunday's showdown with the Colts was the ever-valuable touchdown, but he broke through with two second-half scores to snap his six-game drought. In Week 4, Hooper and the Falcons will be going up against a Tennessee defense that's given up a tight end touchdown in three consecutive games to open up the season.
