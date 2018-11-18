Falcons' Austin Hooper: Contained by Dallas defense
Hooper hauled in four of eight targets, picking up 27 receiving yards during Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Cowboys.
Hooper endured a ho-hum performance against a Cowboys defense that's struggled at defending the position in 2018 (entered Week 11 allowing the fifth-most tight end receptions). The third-year man was held under 40 yards for the first time since Week 4, while tying his worst catch rate of the season at 50 percent. Outside of three monstrous showings -- a combined 28 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Cleveland -- Hooper has averaged 3.1 catches and fewer than 35 receiving yards per game. Next comes a Thanksgiving night matchup against a Saints defense that ranks among the NFL's three-worst teams with over 295 passing yards allowed per game .
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches 10 balls, TD in Week 10•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Second straight three-catch performance•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Cools off following explosive two-game streak•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Extra offseason work paying off•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Amidst greatest stretch of young career•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Huge outing in Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...