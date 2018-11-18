Hooper hauled in four of eight targets, picking up 27 receiving yards during Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Hooper endured a ho-hum performance against a Cowboys defense that's struggled at defending the position in 2018 (entered Week 11 allowing the fifth-most tight end receptions). The third-year man was held under 40 yards for the first time since Week 4, while tying his worst catch rate of the season at 50 percent. Outside of three monstrous showings -- a combined 28 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Cleveland -- Hooper has averaged 3.1 catches and fewer than 35 receiving yards per game. Next comes a Thanksgiving night matchup against a Saints defense that ranks among the NFL's three-worst teams with over 295 passing yards allowed per game .