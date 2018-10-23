Falcons' Austin Hooper: Cools off following explosive two-game streak
Hooper hauled in three of his four targets, while accounting for 48 receiving yards during Monday's 23-20 win against the Giants.
Hooper put fourth a performance Monday that more so resembled the player he had been through his first 34 career games, compared to the prolific production he had enjoyed over his previous two outings. The third-year tight end posted per-game averages of 2.2 catches and 27.1 receiving yards for his career prior to Week 5 of this season, when he suddenly exploded for 18 combined catches for 148 yards and a touchdown in matchups against Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay. Make no mistake about it -- Hooper has become a more integral part of this Falcons passing attack in 2018, with 5.9 targets per game compared to 3.1 per game during his first two professional seasons out of Stanford. Still, expectations should be tempered somewhat, as he may not yet provide consistent TE1 upside with the plethora of weapons that Atlanta sports on the perimeter. Following a Week 8 bye, the Falcons return to action on Nov. 4th against a Redskins defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest yards to tight ends this season (267).
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Extra offseason work paying off•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Amidst greatest stretch of young career•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Huge outing in Week 5•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Quiet in Week 4 Loss•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Held under 25 yards receiving•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores first touchdown of 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?