Falcons' Austin Hooper: Could play this week
Coach Dan Quinn said Hooper (knee) has a chance to play Week 15 against the Cardinals, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Hooper injured his knee toward the end of Sunday's 34-20 loss to Green Bay, ultimately catching four of six targets for 37 yards across 55 snaps (78 percent). The Falcons believe he avoided a long-term injury, but there's still no guarantee he's ready for Week 15. No. 3 tight end Eric Saubert is left as the team's only healthy player at his position, with Logan Paulsen (knee/ankle) coming off a Week 14 absence.
