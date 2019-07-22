Hooper (ankle) was cleared for the start of training camp, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, Hooper was held out of June minicamp with a minor ankle injury. It isn't clear if the Falcons are interested in signing him to an extension, considering they recently completed big deals for DT Grady Jarrett and LB Deion Jones (foot) and now need to hammer out a new contract for Julio Jones (foot). Hooper's spot atop the depth chart is unquestioned, while his future with the team is far less secure.

More News
Our Latest Stories