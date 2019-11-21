Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: DNP on Thursday

Hooper (knee) was held out of practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Despite failing to take the field yet this week, Hooper has one more opportunity to do so before the Falcons perhaps make a decision on his Week 12 availability. Another absence from Hooper on Sunday against the Bucs would thrust Jaeden Graham and Luke Stocker into increased roles for a second straight game.

