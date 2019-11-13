Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Expected to miss a month

Hooper (knee) is expected to remain sidelined roughly a month due to a sprained MCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hooper's absence will be a notable blow to Atlanta's offense, given that he's tied with Travis Kelce to lead the league in catches at his position (56) and accounts for the second-most receiving yards (608) on the Falcons' offense, trailing only Julio Jones. Based on this expected four-week recovery timetable, Hooper's first chance to retake the field could come Dec. 15 versus the 49ers. In the meantime, expect depth tight ends Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham to play expanded roles on offense.

