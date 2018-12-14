Falcons' Austin Hooper: Expected to play
Coach Dan Quinn said Hooper (knee/ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals after returning to practice Friday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The same goes for Julio Jones (foot), while running back Ito Smith (knee) is listed as questionable but is expected to play, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Matt Ryan thus figures to have his full complement of weapons against an Arizona defense that allows just 7.0 yards per pass attempt. The Cardinals have limited tight ends to just 52 catches for 538 yards and three touchdowns, including modest performances from the likes of Travis Kelce (6-46-0), George Kittle (5-83-0, 5-57-0) and Jared Cook (3-31-1). It doesn't help that Hooper managed just one day of practice this week.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Practicing Friday•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Held out of practice again•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Misses practice with knee injury•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Could play this week•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Sustains knee injury•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Leading receiver in Week 13 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...