Coach Dan Quinn said Hooper (knee/ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals after returning to practice Friday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The same goes for Julio Jones (foot), while running back Ito Smith (knee) is listed as questionable but is expected to play, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Matt Ryan thus figures to have his full complement of weapons against an Arizona defense that allows just 7.0 yards per pass attempt. The Cardinals have limited tight ends to just 52 catches for 538 yards and three touchdowns, including modest performances from the likes of Travis Kelce (6-46-0), George Kittle (5-83-0, 5-57-0) and Jared Cook (3-31-1). It doesn't help that Hooper managed just one day of practice this week.