Falcons' Austin Hooper: Expected to practice Monday

Hooper (knee) is expected to resume practicing Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Hooper was inactive for the past three games while recovering from an MCL sprain, missing each practice during that time. He did some running on a side field last week, and a return to practice Monday should give him a shot to make it back for Sunday's game against Carolina. Jaeden Graham has filled in capably as the Falcons' top pass-catching tight end, hauling in seven of eight targets for 117 yards and a touchdown over the past three weeks.

