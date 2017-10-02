Hooper caught five of seven targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Bills.

With both Julio Jones (hip) and Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) going down, Hooper ended up leading the Falcons in catches and targets while ranking second to running back Tevin Coleman in receiving yards. Atlanta's off next week, but Jones' and Sanu's health will be worth monitoring prior to the team's Week 6 clash with Miami, as Hooper's big-play ability coupled with increased snaps would give him a high ceiling should either receiver sit that one out.