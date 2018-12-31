Hooper caught five of six targets, accounting for 67 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-32 win against the Buccaneers.

Hooper concluded his breakout 2018 campaign on a high note against Tampa Bay's porous secondary, producing his seventh five-plus reception performance of the year, and accounting for his greatest receiving output over his past 10 outings. Now entering the final season of his rookie contract, Hooper has proven capable of delivering low-end TE1 production, having finished fourth among tight ends in receptions (71) and obliterating career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns while operating as a reliable middle of the field target for quarterback Matt Ryan.