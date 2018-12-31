Falcons' Austin Hooper: Five catches to wrap up 2018
Hooper caught five of six targets, accounting for 67 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-32 win against the Buccaneers.
Hooper concluded his breakout 2018 campaign on a high note against Tampa Bay's porous secondary, producing his seventh five-plus reception performance of the year, and accounting for his greatest receiving output over his past 10 outings. Now entering the final season of his rookie contract, Hooper has proven capable of delivering low-end TE1 production, having finished fourth among tight ends in receptions (71) and obliterating career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns while operating as a reliable middle of the field target for quarterback Matt Ryan.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Picks up 36 yards in win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Cleared to play again•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Has reps capped Thursday•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Still has limitations in practice•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Drops touchdown on lone target•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Expected to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...