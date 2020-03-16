Falcons' Austin Hooper: Getting $42M from Cleveland
Hooper is poised to sign a four-year, $42 million deal with the Browns, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Breer notes that the tight end is in line to earn $23 million over the first two years of the deal, all of which is slated to be guaranteed. With Hooper set to join the mix, David Njoku's volume figures to take a hit. Hooper is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he set career highs in catches (75), yards (787) and TDs (six), while playing 13 games. The money Cleveland plans to give him is a clear indication that he'll be a focal part of the team's passing attack in 2020.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Likely signing with Browns•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Headed for free agency•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not making much contract progress•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Waiting on extension offer•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Back-to-back seven-catch outings•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Breaks out of post-injury slump•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thielen to star without Diggs?
Things get more difficult for Kirk Cousins without Stefon Diggs, but Adam Thielen could be...
-
Bills going aerial with Diggs?
The Bills traded for Stefon Diggs, which is awesome for Josh Allen. Now what about Diggs?
-
Dallas keeps Cooper, Prescott, Jarwin
The big news in Dallas is the return of Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. But don't overlook Blake...
-
Cooper back with Dallas
After Dak Prescott was tagged earlier Monday, Amari Cooper signed a 5-year, $100 million deal...
-
Hunt's tender not great for Chubb
Cleveland placed a second-round tender on Kareem Hunt, which isn't great news for Nick Chubb,...
-
Diggs to Buffalo
The Bills landed a legitimate No. 1. Will it push Josh Allen and Buffalo's passing game to...