Falcons' Austin Hooper: Getting knee checked out
Hooper is slated to undergo an MRI on his knee Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The report suggests that Hooper is expected to miss some time, with the productive tight end's Week 11 status (and possibly beyond) decidedly cloudy until the results of his MRI are revealed. Next in line on the Falcons' tight end depth chart are Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Suffers knee injury Week 10•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in third straight game•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in second straight game•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Amazing 2019 campaign continues•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Busy again in Week 5 defeat•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Monstrous 2019 production persists•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...