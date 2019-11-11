Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Getting knee checked out

Hooper is slated to undergo an MRI on his knee Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report suggests that Hooper is expected to miss some time, with the productive tight end's Week 11 status (and possibly beyond) decidedly cloudy until the results of his MRI are revealed. Next in line on the Falcons' tight end depth chart are Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham.

