Falcons' Austin Hooper: Has MCL sprain
Hooper has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The nature of Hooper's knee injury is known following an MRI, but he'll have a second opinion to determine exactly how long, if at all, he'll be sidelined. If Hooper needs some time off, the Falcons will turn to Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham at tight end.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Getting knee checked out•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Suffers knee injury Week 10•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in third straight game•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in second straight game•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Amazing 2019 campaign continues•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Busy again in Week 5 defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...