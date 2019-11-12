Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Has MCL sprain

Hooper has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The nature of Hooper's knee injury is known following an MRI, but he'll have a second opinion to determine exactly how long, if at all, he'll be sidelined. If Hooper needs some time off, the Falcons will turn to Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham at tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories