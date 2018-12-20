Falcons' Austin Hooper: Has reps capped Thursday
Hooper (knee/ankle) was listed as a Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com at Thursday's practice.
While Hooper is still having his reps monitored carefully, the tight end at least seems to be in better place health wise than he was a week earlier. Hooper sat out practices last Wednesday and Thursday before returning to work Friday, but went on to play a season-low 34 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. With back-to-back limited practice showings to kick of Week 16, Hooper should reclaim a higher snap share this weekend in Carolina.
