Hooper caught both of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown during Atlanta's 35-14 win over Green Bay on Thursday.

Hooper was on the field for 16 of the Falcons' 71 offensive snaps, which was behind fellow tight ends Charlie Woerner (43), Kyle Pitts (42) and Nick Muse (17). However, unlike those three tight ends, Hooper contributed to the scoreboard by hauling in a five-yard touchdown pass from Michael Penix with just over a minute left to play in the second quarter. Hooper has a 4-31-1 receiving line (on six targets) through the first three games of the regular season.