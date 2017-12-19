Hooper caught both of his targets for 12 yards in the 24-21 win over the Buccaneers on Monday.

Matt Ryan only completed 17 passes on the day, so Hooper didn't get a lot of looks. He's gone five weeks without a touchdown and would be a risky option in Week 16, even in a good match up against the Saints.

