Falcons' Austin Hooper: Headed for free agency
Flacons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Hooper will be allowed to test the open market, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Dimitroff didn't explicitly rule out the possibility of re-signing the tight end, but it seems like a long shot if the team isn't even willing to use a franchise tag for approximately $10.7 million. Hooper should be able to reach that number for his average annual value on a long-term contract, coming off a breakout 2019 campaign with 787 yards in 13 games. The Falcons have a tough cap situation, but there are plenty of other teams with ample space and a need for a pass-catching TE.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not making much contract progress•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Waiting on extension offer•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Back-to-back seven-catch outings•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Breaks out of post-injury slump•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Slow production loiters post-injury•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Two catches in return from injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Joe Burrow is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
2/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew makes their early picks for the top 2020 breakouts, including quarterbacks with...
-
Dynasty rankings, trade chart, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently at CBS Sports? You've come...