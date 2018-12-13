Falcons' Austin Hooper: Held out of practice again
Hooper (knee/ankle) stretched with the team but didn't practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Hooper has yet to practice since limping off the field on the final possession of the Falcons' Week 14 loss at Green Bay. Knee and ankle injuries are to blame, but one practice remains to prove that he can play through any discomfort. Elsewhere in the TE corps, Logan Paulsen (knee/ankle) returned to practice Wednesday and would serve as the top option if Hooper ultimately is unable to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Atlanta's sole healthy tight end is Eric Saubert, who has five catches in 27 career games.
