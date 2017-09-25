Play

Hooper caught one ball for nine yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Lions.

Hooper was targeted only twice on the day despite 35 pass attempts from Matt Ryan. After bursting onto the scene in Week 1, Hooper has been held in check of late. He's seen exactly two targets in each of his three games this season, so he shouldn't be expected to put up big numbers unless things change.

