Hooper hauled in three of his four targets for 24 yards, as the Falcons fell to the Saints in overtime 43-37 on Sunday.

The third-year tight end boasts an outstanding catch rate thus far in 2018 (11 receptions on 13 targets), but his touchdown-dependence is a very real inhibitor to his value. Hooper has produced a double-digit fantasy output just five times in his last 19 regular-season games (PPR scoring), with touchdowns in four of those outings. Next week provides hope for Hooper to realize his fantasy upside, facing a Cincinnati secondary that has allowed 7.7 receptions per game to the tight end position (third-most in the NFL).