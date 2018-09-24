Falcons' Austin Hooper: Held under 25 yards receiving
Hooper hauled in three of his four targets for 24 yards, as the Falcons fell to the Saints in overtime 43-37 on Sunday.
The third-year tight end boasts an outstanding catch rate thus far in 2018 (11 receptions on 13 targets), but his touchdown-dependence is a very real inhibitor to his value. Hooper has produced a double-digit fantasy output just five times in his last 19 regular-season games (PPR scoring), with touchdowns in four of those outings. Next week provides hope for Hooper to realize his fantasy upside, facing a Cincinnati secondary that has allowed 7.7 receptions per game to the tight end position (third-most in the NFL).
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores first touchdown of 2018•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Puts in full session•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Picks up three catches in loss•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Developing into more complete player•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Dominates opening drive•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3